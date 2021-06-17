Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures remain toasty, relief on the way early next week

Temperatures are on a triple digit trend once again this afternoon due to plenty of sunshine, high pressure taking residency and a stronger south wind.

A cold front has stalled out to the north, and the heat and humidity will collect to the south today.

We will need to watch for areas along and north of the I-70 corridor where heat index values may reach 105° or greater. Heat Advisories remain in place until 8PM this evening. For Ottawa, Dickinson, Geary, Morris and Lyon counties, the Heat Advisory will expire at 7PM.

Temperatures into the 90s and 100s is considered unseasonably warm for this time of the year. As a result, daytime highs will be taking aim at records.

Expect high temperatures for many today to be back into the 100s. Make sure you are taking frequent breaks if you plan to be outdoors, staying hydrated, and keeping you and your pets cool today.

Temperatures will be slow to cool through the overnight as lows dip down into the 60s and 70s.

As has been the case, the frontal boundary nearby will try to spark afternoon rounds of showers and storms. This evening’s activity will likely be confined to northwestern Kansas before dissipating overnight.

We will have more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms to develop during the heat of the afternoon again on Friday and each day through the weekend.

Saturday we will need to keep an eye out for an isolated stronger storm or two capable of damaging winds and large hail in the northwestern corner of the state where a Marginal Risk has been painted for this region.

These rain chances are just the indications that the pattern is starting to change. We will still have to deal with the heat this weekend as temperatures remain into the 90s, but by early next week, we see the mercury drop into the 80s for daytime highs. Enjoy the couple of days in the 80s because we will quickly see a return to the 90s by the end of next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige