Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures return closer to average as cold fronts arrive in the Sunflower State

A series of cold fronts will bring changes to our weather pattern after soaking in some abnormally warm temperatures to start December. Through the weekend, winds could gust in excess of 30 MPH each day.

Overnight lows tonight will return to more seasonable levels into the 20s and 30s.

Daytime highs on Saturday will only make it into the 50s under abundant sunshine with a few afternoon clouds.

We will see a brief spike in temperatures for some Sunday afternoon as another cold front moves through the region.

Unfortunately, moisture associated with this front does not look promising. Better rain chances look to stay to the south and east of the KSN viewing area through the weekend leaving us dry and gusty at times. Chilly air makes a return through early next week as daytime highs struggle to make it out of the 40s Monday afternoon which is closer to average for this time of year.

Some signals point to some moisture moving through northeastern Kansas Tuesday night, but many look to miss out on any rain or snow chances from this quick-moving cold front.

We will hold onto some cooler December days through midweek before a brief warm-up looks likely by the end of the work week as stronger storm system gathers organization.

This will be a storm system to watch as it will not only drop temperatures out of the unseasonably warm category again, but it looks to be our next best shot at finding precipitation across the Sunflower State. It is still many days away, but it is a trend worth monitoring in the days to come.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige