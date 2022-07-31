The next heat wave is building across the region. While rain showers favor Oklahoma today, our clouds will clear and temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s and lower 90s which is a jump from recent days.

There is an isolated chance for a storm to the northwest this evening.

Southerly flow firmly locks in early this week allowing the heat to spread back through the Sunflower State. Highs return to the 90s Monday with a few 100s thrown in for good measure. Tuesday will be hotter.

There is a brief wind shift on Wednesday. This may spark a random shower or storm through the region.

Little effect on temps as the heat ramps up through the remainder of the workweek and into next weekend through the 90s and triple digits across the state. Rain chances will then avoid our region due to the hot ridge of high pressure in control.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 100 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 74 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 102 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman