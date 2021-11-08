Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures slide and rain chances return for some

A difference in temperatures is setting up today across Kansas all due to a cold front.

It will advance through the remainder of the state overnight as clouds thicken. Lows will mainly range from the 30s to the 40s. Winds will also relax by evening as the flow switches from the north.

Temperatures will take a slightly cooler turn Tuesday closer to average and will continue to fall the rest of the work week.

Clouds may be a bit more stubborn to break farther east Tuesday before our next storm system enters the picture.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible by midday Wednesday, tracking east through the evening.

There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather that nudges into southcentral Kansas. For a brief window Wednesday afternoon, we have some instability to work with that could enhance a stronger storm. Given the cold air aloft, hail will be the main concern in any stronger storm followed by damaging winds.

We will also need to see how much moisture can return. Dew points in the upper 50s to near 60° are pegged to make it back into southcentral and southeastern communities just in time.

There will be a corridor where you will find a healthy amount of rain to the tune of an inch or two with locally higher amounts. This looks to line up from southcentral into eastern Kansas. Outside of storms, winds will be gusty between 30 and 40 MPH.

There is another quick moving system Thursday night that may create a few rain and snow showers. Amounts look meager and no accumulation is expected at this time. Next opportunity for any moisture may have to wait until the following week, during the November 18-19 timeframe.

As for temperatures, once this stronger mid-week storm and adjacent cold front goes through, highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Several mornings look frosty down the road with overnight lows in the lower to middle 30s with the 20s farther north and west. Wichita might see a better chance for frost before the weekend starts. We will have plenty of sunshine this weekend as temperatures rebound from the west to the east with dry conditions.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman