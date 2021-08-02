Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures slowly trending up, mid-week rain chance

The smoke continues to filter our way due to steering winds aloft out of the northwest. Our air quality is listed as slightly unhealthy with high levels of particulate matter, making it difficult for those with respiratory conditions to be outside. Our winds aloft will start to shift Tuesday and conditions improve further by Wednesday. Until mid-week, those most sensitive will want to limit outdoor exposure.

Temperatures feel much better kicking off the work week with plenty of sunshine. A few 90s will be sprinkled in especially out west through Wednesday.

The humidity is still low as temperatures below average take up residency.

A few showers will approach our far southwest corner by dawn Wednesday. This wave, as it tracks to the east, will help to produce more showers and thunderstorms through Thursday. However, it looks rather spotty and rainfall amounts are pitiful to say the least. We need the moisture and nature is not going to help us out this week.

After this limited rain chance departs, we will bake again with high temperatures returning to the 90s and triple digits Friday and over the weekend with the 90s locking in for Wichita.

Model guidance is hinting at a more unsettled pattern beginning Saturday night through next week. Timing of the rain and any leftover cloud cover will impact daytime temperatures. Right now, looks like the rain will favor the overnights with a concentration of the heaviest next week to the north.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman