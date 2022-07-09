It’s been a typical summer-like day across Kansas with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. We cool off tonight with lows ranging from the mid-60s to the low 70s. Clear skies will lead us into the morning hours.

Temperatures will slowly begin to tick upwards as we head into the rest of the weekend. We push back towards the triple digits both tomorrow and Monday.

Heat advisories are in place for Sunday for portions of northern Kansas as temperatures there will push past the 100-degree mark. Many of us will have heat indices closer to or over 100 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

A much welcomed cold front begins to drop into the state late Sunday night, bringing the chance for rain back to the forecast.

Coverage on Sunday will be limited to the northwestern corner of the region, but we could see a few isolated strong storms.

As the front sweeps south on Monday we could see isolated showers firing up along the boundary. Showers will push across the northern portion of the state throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

A Marginal Risk is in place for Monday because a few of these storms could produce strong winds and hail at times. We will monitor this setup over the next few days.

This front will also push temperatures back into the low 90s for the middle of next week. While the 90s are not necessarily “cool,” this cool-down will be welcomed after the heat we will experience on Sunday and Monday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 96 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 71 Wind: S/SE 5-15



Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll