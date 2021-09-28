Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures start to drop as rain chances go up

There are a few showers to the west to start the day. This is just the beginning of an unsettled trend that will last all the way into the weekend.

You will notice a few more clouds tracking into the area. These clouds will act as smoke signals that a nearing system is sending out. There could be some clearing early in the afternoon to the west but clouds will quickly bubble back up as a spotty chance of rain develops.

A Central Kansas shower or storm cannot be ruled out but the chance is slim. Most of us will stay dry but everyone will be warm. A breezy south wind will help highs warm into the 80s and 90s.

After sundown and through the night, a random shower or storm could be around.

We will start Wednesday in the 50s and 60s.

There will not be much rain around during the day Wednesday. By the evening a better chance of showers and storms will develop, especially to the west as a cold front moves in. More of our counties will likely see rain and hear some rumbles of thunder during the night and into Thursday.

The front that moves in will not move much and will be slow to exit. This will keep on and off showers and storms around Thursday and more moisture will stream in as we head into the weekend. Rainfall will favor Central and Eastern Kansas the latter part of the week.

While some rain could linger into Saturday, moisture should get pushed out of the area by the end of the weekend.

As rain chances rise this week, temperatures will fall. We will lose a few degrees tomorrow and then highs will feel more like fall in the 70s after mid-week. Once the cooler air moves in it will settle into next week.