Hello cold front! We have some big changes on the way for the short-term forecast. Expect highs today to be much cooler than Thursday. Most of us will see highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s by the afternoon. Winds are fairly strong out of the north today, especially early on.

Friday evening looks gorgeous, especially the farther south you are! We will start to see spotty rain and storm chances late Friday into early Saturday. Storms will stay below severe levels. The better chance for some moisture is across south central into southeast Kansas. Most of this looks to fall overnight.

Those out west need to keep an eye on a few snowflakes mixing in with light rain early on Saturday. Our nighttime lows drop toward the 30s across northwest Kansas.

If anything does fall, it would not accumulate. Still, we have not seen snow in quite some time!

The upcoming weekend is going to stay well below average for this time of year. Our average high for Wichita is 79 degrees, and we are going to fall incredibly short. It might be refreshing for some as we have been so hot lately. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s across the state through Monday. We then begin to warm back a bit closer to average in the middle of next week.

A few spotty showers or light drizzle could be found on Saturday. Winds stay fairly strong out of the north 10-25 mph.

5/20/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: N/NE 10-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 61 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 52 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears