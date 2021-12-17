Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures take a colder turn headed into the weekend

We are looking ahead towards a dry period for the Sunflower State. A storm system rests to our south and another to our north tonight leaving us lacking any moisture or forcing for rain.

Isolated showers will be possible across portions of far southeastern Kansas across the state line into northeastern Oklahoma tonight, leaving most across Kansas with a layer of clouds through this evening.

Winds will pick up out of the north ushering in some colder temperatures just in time for the weekend.

Wind gusts upwards of 30 MPH will be possible overnight through Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures by early Saturday morning will drop into the single digits across parts of northwestern Kansas to the teens and 20s elsewhere across the state.

When you factor in the wind, the outside temperature will feel more like the single digits to the teens if not below 0°.

Sunshine returns to heat temperatures to the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday afternoon before colder air settles in by Sunday morning.

Single digits to the teens will once again be possible Sunday morning before a gradual warming trend returns into the days leading up to the Christmas holiday.

Temperatures through the upcoming week will sit into the 40s and 50s for daytime highs.

Signals continue to point towards a bigger cool down on the other side of the Christmas holiday ahead of New Year’s Eve. Moisture still does not look favorable for the Sunflower State to close out the year.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige