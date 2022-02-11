A cold front begins to work through the state this today. It will switch our winds from the southwest to the northwest. Those is northern Kansas will be cooler as the front comes through first, with those to the south enjoying one more warm day. Some will touch 60 degrees.

As the front swings through, we will notice strong winds at times. Some gusts could push 40 to 50 mph.

For this reason, along with low humidity and relatively dry ground, we have heightened fire danger in central Kansas. Fires can get out of hand quickly under these circumstances. This lasts through the evening before winds weaken a bit. Stronger winds again Friday will likely raise fire concerns as well.

A few light rain or snow showers are possible in far western Kansas later on this evening and tonight. Due to the dryness of the air, most of this will not reach the ground.

Temperatures fall a bit through the weekend.

This will be a more seasonal chill. We can expect intervals of clouds and sunshine, with more sun on Saturday.

We are keeping an eye on the potential for a storm next week, specifically Wednesday and Thursday. The track will shift but it looks like rain could transition over to some snow into Thursday.

2/11/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 60 Wind: SW/NW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 20 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 42 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 23 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 61 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain and storms.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 40 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears