Seasonal temperatures were the trend today. The morning started off with thick cloud cover and sprinkles, but the skies gave way to sunshine by the afternoon. Highs across the region reached the low 60s.

Clear skies overnight will allow for our temperatures to drop quickly. Lows will fall into the 30s with a few places in northwest Kansas flirting with the 20s by sunrise tomorrow.

Sunshine will be out in full force tomorrow. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s as we enter an above-average temperature trend for the upcoming workweek.

High pressure takes control of our weather pattern for the week ahead. The high will anchor itself over the Plains, keeping skies clear and temperatures warm.

We stay about 10 degrees above our seasonal average over the next five days. Our next boundary will arrive Thursday into Friday and will knock us back a few degrees. This will be a dry frontal passage, but better chances of rain will arrive early next week.

An upper-level low-pressure system will develop late this week and advance into the central United States by the end of next weekend. We will continue monitoring the rainfall potential as we get closer to this system’s arrival.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 36 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 67 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow night: Clear. Lo: 39 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll