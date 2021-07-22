Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures turn seasonable for late-July as a hazy sky remains in place

We will continue to deal with the hazy sky as smoke continues to be lofted into the atmosphere and drifts our direction.

Thick concentrations are in place across central into eastern Kansas today. This has contributed to a faded blue sky in place across the Sunflower State.

We will still be dealing with good to moderate air quality as a result. Folks that have sensitive respiratory concerns are advised to limit time outdoors today once again. As an area of high pressure settles directly over Kansas by the weekend, this will shift the heaviest concentration of smoke east of our area which will help improve air quality.

As for today, despite the smoke, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine with just a few fair-weather cumulus clouds drifting through from time to time. Daytime highs will return to the 90s across the state.

Humidity starts to build in throughout the day and will linger through the overnight limiting temperatures to the mid and upper 60s to lower 70s overnight.

The heat and humidity will continue to build into the region this weekend as an area of low pressure to the south helps to channel some deeper moisture to fuel spotty rain chances by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Many will remain dry or see little in the way of measurable rainfall across the KSN viewing area, but looks to be our only really organized chance for rain through the end of July.

Instead of better rain chances, we will see the summery heat build back into the region. Daytime highs will make a quick return to the mid 90s with some even returning to the 100s through the weekend and early next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige