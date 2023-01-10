Warmer temperatures surged into the Sunflower State Tuesday!

This is all ahead of our next weather feature that will produce rain and snow for some, not all, Wednesday into early Thursday.

Upper level clouds are mingling and we will see an uptick in them over the next 24.

A low pressure system will develop out of the mountains and track east.

We will see rain and snow develop out west Wednesday by midday with a higher concentration of moisture to the northwest.

We will be fighting drier air to the south. I do not see much moisture falling at all south of Highway 54.

As this system deepens, winds will increase especially in southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Fire weather concerns are high and due to the combination of strong winds and dry conditions, wildfires could pose a problem Wednesday. Gusts to 50 MPH are on the table for this sliver of our viewing area.

As this low tracks eastward, rain switching to snow will occur.

Highest snowfall totals will be near the I-70 corridor. Generally speaking, a trace to an inch or two of snow into Wednesday will be more common. Isolated spots of 3″ to 4″ are possible but since this system is such a quick-hitter for us, we will struggle to see this much accumulate over a larger area. Our recent warm up will also promote melting which will limit snowfall totals.

Temperatures drop to more seasonable standards Thursday and Friday with highs mainly in the 40s. Winds weaken from west to east Thursday as this system pulls away from the region. We warm over the weekend (a beauty of a weekend for January!) ahead of another system next Monday.

We could also struggle in the moisture department once again followed by another system next Wednesday across our drought-stricken state.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 57 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 32 Wind: NE/NW 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 20 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 54 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 47 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman