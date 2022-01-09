Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures turning unseasonably warm this week

We are wrapping up the weekend on a cooler note, and one that is more seasonable for this time of year.

We still have a little snow left on the ground, but warmer temperatures on the way this week will allow for the snow that is left to continue to melt away.

High pressure is starting to build into the region.

This has helped to relax our winds and will keep a clear sky in place through the overnight. Temperatures turn chilly once again tonight with lows expected into the teens and 20s.

Daytime highs Monday will return to the 40s and 50s.

Abundant sunshine will greet us to start the work week as our temperatures warm. Daytime highs are expected to climb into the 50s and 60s by the middle of the week.

Our area of high pressure and quiet weather pattern begins to break down by the end of the week. There are still a lot of details that need to be worked out with the exact timing and track that this system will take. Latest guidance continues to hold off on the return of moisture to our region until late Thursday into Friday with better chances favoring northern Kansas at this time.

We will continue to monitor these subtle changes to the pattern in the coming days. In the meantime, temperatures will remain mild until that pattern breakdown when daytime highs look to fall back into the 40s by next weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige