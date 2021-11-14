Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures warm ahead of midweek cold front, minimal rain chances in store

The weekend has wrapped up on a seasonable note for this time of year. Any clouds we have gained today will disappear overnight.

Winds will make a more southerly shift by evening which will carry us warmer early this week. Lows tonight will not be overly bitter and easier to take than previous nights. Expect temperatures to fall into the 30s and 40s.

Monday into Tuesday will showcase our warmest days this week with highs primarily in the 70s across the state.

The southwest corner will push the lower 80s by Tuesday. Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy both Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

Winds will also increase early this week and ramp up Tuesday, a sign of our next cold front on the approach.

Winds will gust between 30 and 40 MPH ahead of the front.

Any precipitation does not look favorable for us but points farther east of the Kansas/Missouri state line stand a chance and to the northwest.

Because of the slow nature of the cold front’s track across Kansas Tuesday into Wednesday, it will take time for the cooler air to ooze south into our region. This will allow for a wide range of lows by Wednesday morning from the 30s to the northwest and the 50s/60s to the southeast corner. Thursday morning lows will dip into the 20s and 30s throughout the state. High temperatures Friday with stronger wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH will gain ground to the southwest back to the 70s. Saturday looks like a nice and pleasant fall day to start the weekend with another shot of cooler end to end next weekend.

There are no other signs of beneficial moisture the remainder of the work week nor the weekend. A system flirts with our region next Sunday night into Monday that will need to be watched to see if it can slow down and gel for the KSN viewing area.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman