Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures warm as limited moisture returns for some

Temperatures will warm quickly under more sunshine this afternoon.

Daytime highs are expected to climb into the 50s and 60s.

A storm system starting to gather organization to the west will bring some cirrus clouds our direction and will be our next system to watch as we near the end of the work week.

As this system inches closer to the Sunflower State, winds will start to pick up out of the south across western Kansas.

This mixture of a few clouds and some gusty winds will allow for a warmer night across the state with overnight lows dipping into the 20s and 30s for many.

Clouds will continue to stream in from time to time throughout the day on Thursday as our next storm system approaches.

Expect a mild day with temperatures across the state to rest into the 60s with a breezy south to southeasterly wind.

Once the front races through the state, temperatures will be quick to fall on the back side of this system with the 30s likely for daytime highs across northwestern Kansas and the 70s possible out ahead of the front farther to the south and east.

Moisture builds as this storm system slices to the northeast. The moisture will be enough to generate some rain and snow showers across northern Kansas and southern Nebraska leaving the southern half of the state lacking in decent rain or snow chances.

The weekend will feature dry conditions along with more sunshine. Temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s with a slow warming trend expected into the upcoming work week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige