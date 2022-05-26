The area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere responsible for day after day of persistent rainfall this week has finally cleared to the east bringing back sunshine to wrap up our Thursday.

Creeks, streams and rivers will remain high in some parts of the state with ongoing Flood Warnings in effect.

Early tonight we all transition clear as high pressure moves in to start the holiday weekend.

Temperatures range from the 80s east on Friday to the 90s out west mark the warming trend that guides the direction for the holiday weekend. Winds will return from the south enhancing the warm up and gust Friday night from 35-45 MPH. Isolated gusts may approach 50 MPH!

Friday evening there is a wave that will produce an isolated shower or storm near the Kansas/Colorado state line. This is disorganized for us and models paint a better shot in Nebraska and the Texas Panhandle for such activity.

Dew points return to the 60s Saturday which will make it feel steamier. Winds will strengthen Saturday into Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has north central Kansas in a Marginal Risk Saturday evening but we may hold the cap or lid of warmer temps aloft firmly in place suppressing thunderstorm development within our viewing area.

If we can break the cap, due to the amount of instability in place, then a stronger storm will be realized. The higher likelihood of storms during this time will be in Nebraska as highs are safely back in the 80s with the 90s out west across our region. Clouds will mix with sunshine over the weekend as winds remain gusty.

The next cold front on deck approaches the northwest by Sunday night, producing showers and thunderstorms. Even more storms are in store from northwest to north central Kansas Memorial Day evening into the overnight. Some of which will be severe.

Tuesday into Wednesday of next week, the axis of stronger storms will shift to the south over our southern counties as a cold front sags south. This boundary will take up residency keeping unsettled weather around through at least next Thursday. If it clears in time, then temps will be cooler than average for the start of Riverfest.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 51 Wind: N/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 83 Wind: W/S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 63 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 61 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman