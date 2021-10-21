Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures warming into the weekend, storm chances return

Another fall-like day will be in store for us this afternoon. The Frost Advisory in place for portions of northern and western Kansas remains in effect until 9AM this morning. A new Frost Advisory has been issued for Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks and Smith counties in Kansas along with Furnas county in southwest Nebraska until 10 AM Friday.

Winds will slowly make a change back out of the south throughout the day. Expect daytime highs to rest into the 60s and 70s this afternoon.

Temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s once again overnight.

We will wrap up the work week on a mild note with abundant sunshine and temperatures rebounding into the 70s Friday afternoon.

Our quiet pattern starts to break down this weekend. A few spotty showers look possible Friday night across southcentral Kansas, but do not look to cause many issues for Friday night football activities.

These rain chances become more widespread across central and eastern Kansas Saturday night into Sunday.

A Marginal Risk for isolated severe storms capable of producing damaging winds and large hail will need to be monitored Saturday night across central Kansas from Hutchinson up to Hays and points to the east north of the Wichita area.

As this storm system lifts to the northeast by the end of the weekend, a few wrap-around showers and storms will be possible Sunday from central into northwestern Kansas. Another storm system takes shape late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing back scattered storm chances by the middle of the week.

The severe potential will need to be monitored with this system in the days to come.

A cooler trend in temperatures as more clouds and breezy northwesterly winds will set up for the second half of the weekend into early next week. A stronger push of colder air will arrive with the mid-week storm system helping to drop daytime highs into the 60s to wrap up the work week. Dry conditions look to carry us into next weekend for any trick-or-treat activities with overnights returning to the 30s and 40s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige