Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures warming into the weekend, winds turn gusty Friday

It was a frigid start this morning with lows in the teens and 20s. We will regain some ground in parts of the state tonight as winds turn back out of the south, but another widespread freeze is on the way Friday morning.

High-level clouds will continue to stream into the region from time to time past sunset.

Overnight it will not be as bitter as southerly winds ramp up from west to east.

We have a partial lunar eclipse to look forward to tonight. The next time there will be a partial lunar eclipse of this length will not be until February 2669! The moon will be in earth’s shadow, but not line up perfectly from earth to the moon and the sun. This happens early Friday morning. It starts at 1:19 a.m. CST and ends at 4:47 a.m. CST.

Cloud cover should only cover 40-50% of the sky, at most, during this event. Bundle up if you plan on heading outside to watch this event. Temperatures will drop into the 20s before sunrise.

The axis for the stronger wind gusts starts in western Kansas tonight and will then shift east into central and eastern Kansas Friday.

Winds gusting from 35 to 45 MPH will be common with locally higher gusts above 50. There is a concern for high fire danger Friday afternoon due to the strong winds, warming temps and dry conditions.

Daytime highs will see an increase from Thursday with temperatures sitting into the 50s and 60s in central Kansas along with some 70s possible in western Kansas.

As we get on the backside of an area of high pressure and sit in position for our next cold front this weekend, temperatures will get a slight bump Friday into Saturday. Winds will come down Friday night into Saturday, but increase again as our next cold front enters the region Saturday night into Sunday.

A few sprinkles or a brief passing rain shower may form near the Kansas/Nebraska state line, but that is it.

Temperatures Sunday take a cooler hit with our weekend frontal passage. This carries us into early next week where another brief warm up is expected by Tuesday. The parade of cold fronts continues by Thanksgiving with the next wind shift in line.

This will take our temperatures well below average for Thanksgiving Day where highs will be in the 30s and 40s. At this time, a storm system starts to gain strength and organization to our south and east. We may see a wintry mix or light snow across southeastern Kansas. Any impacts to the KSN viewing area, along with the region, look relatively minor. Black Friday will be dry but chilly.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman