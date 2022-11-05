Calm and clear will be the story overnight, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and a breeze out of the south. Sunday will feature a wide spread of temperatures from the upper 50s in northwestern Kansas to the mid-60s for areas in southern Kansas. Sunshine will be the trend as we finish up the weekend.

Southerly winds take hold as we head into the start of the week. This will usher in warmer temperatures and moisture for Monday. Except to head into the workweek with mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the 60s.

The temperature roller coaster does not end there. We see highs up into the 70s for the middle of the week, only to crash back to the 40s by the weekend.

Temperatures will heat up for the middle of the week as a warm front lifts across the region. Scattered rain chances for Tuesday morning will accompany this front.

This will be followed by a cold front bringing showers late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures take a big hit with this boundary as strong northerly winds rush in and drop temperatures as we head into the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 42 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 64 Wind: SE/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 42 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 57 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 72 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy and windy. 20% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy. Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll