After a soggy Saturday, we dried out nicely on Sunday. When it was all said and done, those near and east of the Kansas Turnpike picked up the most moisture. Most received between 0.25″ to 1.00″+ of rain.

We had some lingering clouds in central Kansas for Sunday evening, but we will get that to clear off overnight. Winds remain light and temperatures fall to seasonable levels tonight in the 20s and lower 30s.

Monday should be our warmest day of the next few. Most of us jump into the 50s and a few could even touch 60 degrees. Winds do pick up a bit at times out of the south. We should see a good deal of sunshine with clouds moving in later in the day.

Our next cold front will push through the state on Tuesday. The farther south and east you are, the warmer your day will be. The front eventually clears all of us late Tuesday. With the front, a few snow showers could squeeze out of the atmosphere. As of now, The best chance for minor accumulations will be in northeastern Colorado, southwest Nebraska and far northwest Kansas.

We watch the next disturbance bring those light snow showers far northwest by early morning.

We are not expecting too much with this quick disturbance, but a light snow showers could stick around midday into the early afternoon. Dry air keeps most of this from spreading southeast.

As the front does clear, we still stand a slim chance for a rain/snow shower here in central/southern Kansas for the evening.

The middle of the week will feel a bit more like winter before a slightly warmer airmass works in late week into the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 56 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 44 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 38 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 46 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 57 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears