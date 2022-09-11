After a beautiful, fall-like day, temperatures cool as we head into the overnight. Clear, starry skies will follow us through the night as temperatures drop well below average. We fall into the 40s and 50s by sunrise.

It will be a cool start to the day, so you may want to send the kiddos off to school with a sweatshirt. However, we can ditch the layers by the afternoon as temperatures climb back into the 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Clear skies and sunshine will lead us through the afternoon tomorrow, with winds returning from the south. Temperatures warm to the 80s and 90s across the region, perfectly on par with our seasonal average for this time of year.

High pressure controls the workweek’s forecast with little chance for rain. Sunshine remains the trend for the rest of the week, but temperatures slowly climb back into the 90s by Wednesday. Summer-like conditions will follow us through the upcoming weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 85 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 61 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll