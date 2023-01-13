A few of us are waking up to patchy fog this morning. Clear skies, light winds, and moisture left over from yesterday’s snowfall leave us with the perfect recipe for fog to develop. Dense Fog Advisories are in place for Furnas County, Nebraska, and for Smith, Rooks, Phillips, Osborne, and Mitchell counties in Kansas through 10 AM.

High pressure slides to our south this morning and will help drive our warming trend as we head into the weekend. Southerly flow will move in, and cloud cover will clear out, making for a beautiful Friday.

Southerly winds are already taking over Western Kansas, which will help to drive temperatures upwards this afternoon into the 50s. Those in Central Kansas will see winds swing to be out of the south by this afternoon, with highs sitting a bit cooler in the 40s.

Overall we are looking at a picture-perfect weekend. Sunny skies today give way to a warm weekend. Windy conditions can be expected for Saturday and Sunday as strong southerly winds rush into the Sunflower State and help push temperatures upwards.

Moisture returns late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Showers and flurries will track across northern Kansas, with cooler air moving in to cool us off for the start of the week.

Our next best chance of precipitation comes on Tuesday night as a low pressure system tracks into the region. A rain-snow mixture follows this low through the state throughout Wednesday. Cooler temperatures move in as we head towards next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 43 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 56 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 41 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 46 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll