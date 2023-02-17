High pressure is in charge of the forecast today, keeping skies clear and temperatures right near our seasonal average. As this high slides to our southeast, strong winds will begin to pick up out of the south and help launch our temperatures upwards for the weekend.

We have a wide range of temps expected this afternoon, with those in western Kansas still holding onto the upper 30s and low 40s. In central Kansas, we push towards our seasonal average in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will continue to climb over the next few days. We jump into the 50s on Saturday and then the 60s by Sunday. Clouds will build back in starting tonight, and we will see a mix of clouds and sun this weekend.

Southerly flow picks up tomorrow with gusts from 40 to 50 MPH possible. This is what will really help launch us into a warming trend and cause increased concerns for fire weather this weekend.

We stay dry through the start of the workweek but our next chance of moisture arrives by Wednesday. Rain looks more likely East with a wintry mix north of I-70. Temperatures will crash back to our seasonal average behind this system.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 49 Wind: W/SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 27 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 55 Wind: SW/S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 29 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll