Toasty temperatures were the story today as highs reached into the 80s and 90s across the state. But we fall back into the 50s overnight as lows cool to give us a chilly start to the day.

It is the time of year when yoIt is the time of year when the kids will need a jacket as they head to the bus stop, but they can leave it in their locker for recess. Crisp mornings give way to warm afternoons with plenty of sunshine this week.

Tomorrow will be a touch cooler than we saw today, with highs ranging from the 70s to the 80s. Those farther north will see the cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s, but those closer to the Oklahoma state line will sit above average in the low to mid-80s.

A few sprinkles will try to track into western Kansas from Colorado tonight and Wednesday. Rainfall will not be significant, just a stray shower here or there. Most will miss out on seeing any moisture.

We slowly creep back into the mid-80s as we head into the weekend with an above-average trend taking back the forecast. Rain chances will be scarce for the next seven days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 80 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll