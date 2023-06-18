As we head into Father’s Day evening, temperatures will ramp down from the mid 80s to the low to mid 60s overnight, with skies staying mostly clear.

As we hit the start of our work week, Monday will see some summer heat build in with 90s all across Kansas and not a drop of rain anywhere nearby.

The upper level pattern is transitioning to a more summer-like one as upper level high pressure builds overhead, and that will boost our high temperatures up to the 90s and keep them there for some time.

The good news is that the high will not be centered directly overhead, so that will not completely shut down our rain chances. Later in the week, we will see some disturbances passing through the periphery of that high pressure center that will try to spark some showers and storms.

This is sometimes called the “ring of fire” effect as storms ignite on the outside edges of an upper high, and is a common source of summertime thunderstorms. Those storm chances will also help to cool us down a bit later in the week despite the fact that we will not have any cold fronts coming in anytime soon.

The first official day of summer is on Wednesday, and we will likely bring in the new season with weather to match.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow night: Clear. Lo: 69 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.