Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps get turned up even more, relief in sight

High heat continues to build into the area today. Dew points have been bearable and the air won’t feel too heavy but it will still be very warm in the middle to upper 90s and triple digits. A few areas to the north and west will have the best shot at hitting the century mark.

Cloud cover will be nearly non-existent as skies stay bright. A cold front is in sight to the northwest and will agitate our atmosphere a bit. Most of us will continue to stay dry but an evening shower or storm will be possible to the northwest.

We’ll have a similar start to the day Thursday with mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions and lows in the 60s to low 70s.

Winds pick up more and could be gusty at times but the breeze won’t help provide much relief, it will just blow the hot air around. Expect more cities to reach the triple digits.

The front to the north will be slow to approach and will even stall out at times. That means that relief from the heat will also be slow to move in. We’ll be in the 90s through the weekend until a more significant drop into the 80s next week.

As the front slowly sags south we’ll have another chance of a shower or storm to the northwest Thursday night.

Most of the rain clears out by early Friday and then we’ll do it all over again. The wobbling front could spark a few storms late Friday. One or two could be strong to severe to the northeast. Gusty winds and hail are the main threats.

We’ll have more periodic storm chances over the weekend and into the start of next week. Once we get into mid-week it’s looking like the furnace may get turned back up into the 90s.