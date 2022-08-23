Hit the repeat button! Same weather story, just a different day. High pressure dominates with sunshiny skies and dry conditions until Friday.

Highs will warm a few more degrees to the mid-90s in this stretch. Most avoid the triple digits. Humidity does not look awful making mornings comfy along with evenings once we are away from the sun’s rays.

Rain develops along the edge of this high pressure system as it retreats by the weekend. Storms will be better seen north and west Friday night.

The focus then shifts to central and eastern Kansas Saturday, Saturday night and into Sunday. Still of the hit or miss fashion, but those who win the rain lottery may get a healthy dosage.

The atmosphere will be conducive to heavy rainfall as moisture streams our way. How quickly the boundary departs tells the tale of when our door for rain closes by the end of the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman