We remained under the influence of a slow-moving system over the Great Lakes the past couple of days with cold air being pulled south across Kansas. West/northwesterly winds have been quite strong as well making it feel even colder. The winds eased overnight as the big storm to our north is pulling away. We are still seeing chilly temperatures this Saturday morning. Although it is less windy this morning, there is still enough to produce some wind chill affect making it feel colder than the actual temperatures. Temperatures warm a few degrees Saturday with less wind.

Sunday will be our warmest day for the next week with many in the 40s. Could even bounce to the lower 50s near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. This is thanks to the jet stream shifting a little farther north through the Central Plains.

On Sunday night the first cold front arrives. A small batch of rain/snow forms from central into eastern Kansas. Amounts are not high but timing could impact the Monday morning commute into work. Right now, a trace to an inch or two of snow is possible near and east of I-135. Amounts up to 3″ of snow are possible for eastern Kansas.

Another strong cold front comes in next Wednesday night into Thursday. It looks like any snowfall with the front will be on the light side, but it will be the nasty cold that makes headlines. Highs next week following the first front will average in the 20s to lower 30s, but that’s nothing compared to the Arctic blast that will come into Kansas the second half of the week dropping highs into the single digits and teens, reminiscent to the brutal cold of February 2021! Overnight will drop below zero in most of Kansas with wind chills as cold as 20 to 30 below zero!

Now is the time to winterize your car and house if you have not done so already!

Quick-moving and weak disturbances will bring light chances of snow through the state into Christmas weekend. We chip away at the frigid chill the following week into the New Year to more seasonable standards.

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 41 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 20 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 46. Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: 60% Chance of rain and snow. Lo: 31

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 40 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 30 Lo: 16 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 27 Lo: 5 Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 14 Lo: 0 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 18 Lo: 8 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 26 Lo: 14 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Meteorologist Jack Boston