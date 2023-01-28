The passing cold front has brought the chill this evening across the Sunflower State. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight, with light snowfall tracking across Northwest Kansas.

Flurries will be off and on through the night as strong northerly winds pull in colder air. Cloud cover will increase over the next few hours.

Temperatures will be brutally cold tonight, with lows sitting below zero to the northwest. Elsewhere we will see a range from the single digits to the teens with strong winds out of the north.

Feels like temperatures will be closer to negative 15 degrees thanks to the wind chill. Because of this, Wind Chill Advisories have been put in place for a large portion of the region through Monday morning.

Temperatures will struggle to recover tomorrow. Highs reach into the mid-20s for Southcentral Kansas, while Northwest Kansas only jumps into the single digits.

Light snowfall will follow us through our Sunday, especially in Northwestern Kansas.

Those heading to Arrowhead for tomorrow’s Chiefs game will want to bundle up. The AFC Championship is expected to kick off around 5:30 PM tomorrow, with temperatures in the lower to middle 20s.

We do have another round of moisture expected on Monday and Tuesday. We will watch another storm system that tracks through the South Plains. We look to get clipped by this. Depending on how far south it tracks, we might get robbed.

Temperatures remain below freezing through Wednesday as the cold air will make itself at home here in Kansas through the start of the week. Temperatures slowly climb back into the upper 40s by the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 13 Wind: NE 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 24 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 10 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 21 Lo: 13 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 29 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 39 Lo: 19 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 40 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 28 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll