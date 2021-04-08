Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps rebound, fire weather concerns west Thursday

A lingering shower is possible to the east and northeast through at least sunrise as this system continues to pull away. Most of us will stay dry Thursday and sunshine will return.

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will rebound nicely into the 70s and 60s. This will be much more comfortable than the chilly, cloudy conditions we had yesterday.

Winds will be gusty again today and with drier conditions this will create fire weather concerns. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect to the west into this evening.

Once those warnings are allowed to expire our winds will relax overnight. Lighter winds and fair skies will keep us a bit chilly in the 40s.

As another boundary moves in from the northwest Friday it’ll gradually pick our winds back up. This disturbance could also spark a shower or storm all the way into early Saturday morning.

Temperatures take a dip into the 60s as this front moves in. Another quickly moves in Sunday, bringing another slim rain chance. After a brief rebound to the 70s we’ll cool back down to the 60s and 50s next week. Skies next week are looking more unsettled too with multiple chances for rain and possibly rain/snow to the west.