After a mild Friday, temperatures will reset for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. With the pressure drop, any aches and pains will be magnified until this moves away from us.

Clouds have been filtered with sunshine today. Later tonight, areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle are possible in portions of central and eastern Kansas.

Please use caution while driving from Salina to Kansas City on I-70, Wichita to Emporia on the Turnpike along with I-135 between Salina and Wichita with temperatures near, if not below, freezing.

More moisture will blossom in the form of a wintry mix in north central and northeast Kansas, moving towards the Kansas City Metro. Amounts are minimal as this system does not have much moisture to utilize within the KSN viewing area.

A few flurries are possible Saturday as clouds erode from the west to the east. The question for Saturday is how quickly clouds clear. Overall, temps will be in the 30s to 40s. The 50s will be near for our extreme southwest counties. If we clear quicker, the temperature will be milder. Winds also look gusty the first half of the day before easing.

The pendulum swings warmer on Sunday with highs mainly in the 50s. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm early next week.

A stronger system will erase the warmth and push us back to more seasonable standards by mid-week. Wednesday night into Thursday, rain is largely expected due to the warmth sustained.

As colder air comes in, areas to the northwest will partake in a changeover to snow. Moisture may exit areas farther east before the colder air comes in, reducing our chances for snow for this part of the Sunflower State.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of drizzle. Lo: 30 Wind: E/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of drizzle. Hi: 40 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 24 Wind: N/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 53 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman