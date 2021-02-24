Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps return to normal, winter weather possible west tonight

A cold front has pushed through the area and you can tell by the strong wind shift out of the north. The strongest winds reside south of I-70 with some gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Winds will turn lighter from northwest to southeast today but conditions will still be breezy.

As northerly flow filters cooler air into the area this will bring our highs back down closer to normal after a warm start to the week. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Skies will stay dry today but there will be a disturbance brewing to our west. Colorado snow showers develop and cross the state line into Western Kansas after sundown. These snow showers will stick around through Thursday morning. Any accumulation will be light but drivers should still use caution on elevated surfaces.

We’ll start Thursday in the 20s and any snow to the west should wrap up by the afternoon.

A chill in the air lingers Thursday with highs in the 40s. We’ll rebound nicely through the 50s and 60s into the first half of the weekend but more cooler air invades the area after Saturday.

After Western Kansas’s snow chance there will be a chance of rain farther east Friday that could skim portions of Central Kansas. A better chance of rain will impact this part of the area Sunday. Moisture in the form of rain/snow showers could be more widespread Monday.

Long range guidance is still going back and forth but moisture will be in the region so this upcoming time frame still needs to be monitored. After a cooler start to March we’ll begin to rebound again by mid-week.