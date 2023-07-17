A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for a large portion of southcentral Kansas through 11 PM tonight. Storms will be capable of producing strong winds and large hail.

We are expecting to see a few isolated strong cells, not a widespread event tonight. One or two storms will be able to reach severe criteria across southern Kansas.

The heat is starting to build again. Heat advisories are in effect Tuesday across southern Kansas for the highest heat index values and where it will be most dangerous in these extreme conditions.

The feels like factor Tuesday afternoon into the early evening will range from 105° to 110°. We have a decent cold front pegged later this week. The way the week ends will be drastically different than how it begins in terms of temperatures.

The path storms take will be farther north and east into Tuesday.

Afternoon highs under this heat dome will be well into the 90s with a few hitting the century mark. The moisture suspended in the air will make it feel miserable. Please be weather aware and stay hydrated for you and your family.

The hot pattern begins to breakdown Wednesday. A cold front inches closer to the region. Storms will develop Wednesday evening to the northwest. Some will be severe especially for damaging winds and large hail.

A complex of heavy rain and thunder will then track southeast across part of the state. We will repeat this on Thursday with the western half of our viewing area picking up more storms.

Much cooler air especially for July standards will be in place for Friday. Storms possible but not to the chances we will face Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will then gradually warm over the weekend with Sunday being hotter.

Storms will be around at times but not looking like a washout. We will be able to nail down any incoming disturbances once we get closer in this busy upper-level flow pattern.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 101 Wind: SE/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: SW/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman