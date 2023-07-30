A few showers are starting to flare up in northcentral Kansas this evening. They are tracking to the southeast and will continue moving through the region in the next few hours.

A Marginal Risk is in place for northcentral and northeast Kansas as these storms are capable of producing gusty winds and hail.

A few showers will also try to cross into northwest Kansas overnight but will quickly fall apart after moving across the state line. Lows drop into the 70s across the state with southerly winds.

Sweltering heat continues for the start of the workweek. Highs across central Kansas will reach the 100-degree mark by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine and southerly winds will help to keep us sizzling hot.

Excessive Heat Advisories and Warnings are in place through Tuesday night. Dewpoints will be high, meaning our temperatures will feel even warmer than the thermometer reads. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the AC this week.

Temperatures hold steady in the triple digits for the workweek, but relief is in sight. A cold front will race across the state and drive temperatures back toward our seasonal average. Highs will be in the 80s by the weekend.

Not only do temperatures dip by the end of next week, but our rain chances will be on the rise. Scattered storms will be off and on Friday through the beginning of next week as we settle into a cooler, more unstable pattern.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 75 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 102 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 104 Lo: 79 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 103 Lo: 79 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll