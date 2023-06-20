More cloud cover is prevalent in the west with sunshiny skies in the east. This determined who got hotter and who stayed milder today.

While a stray shower is possible West through evening, we will await a disturbance early tonight that will trigger a complex of heavy rain and thunder. This complex begins in northwestern Kansas and tracks to the southeast through the overnight and early Wednesday morning.

A random warning for high winds is possible overnight but generally most of this should behave and stay below severe thresholds.

Wichita and surrounding metro areas may partake in some of this moisture early Wednesday as the track drives the disturbance this direction.

The next chance for storms will be in western Kansas Wednesday afternoon into the evening. A few storms will be severe for hail and damaging winds.

Activity looks isolated and tries to develop into a complex before exiting our viewing area into Oklahoma.

Temps will still be toasty especially farther east with afternoon readings in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Western Kansas continues to be in the better position for storm formation Thursday. One or two could be stronger with hail and high winds.

Temperatures will be warm and it will feel humid. Do not see a break from the humidity until next Monday due to a front working through the area late this weekend.

Storm chances will remain but it will not be a washout as minor disturbances work through the region. Please be weather aware while spending time at the lake or camping.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: E/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 67 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman