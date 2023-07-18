Hot and humid conditions will keep pushing heat indices around Kansas south of I-70 from 105° to as much as 110°. Heat Advisories are in place through 9 PM Tuesday.

With winds briefly backing from the southwest, this will take the humidity down a touch as the temp accelerates.

Any storms we see will be in northwest Kansas but not until after 7 PM Tuesday. They will fall apart as they move into central Kansas overnight.

One or two may briefly become strong to severe. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concerns.

Looking ahead, higher storm chances align Wednesday evening especially north and west.

This will track through the rest of the state late Wednesday night. Widespread showers and storms are expected south of the I-70 corridor.

Cooler times coming for Friday due to a rather strong July cold front. Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s to the 80s.

We will have to go through a round of storms to get there Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Some will be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

The storm track over the weekend looks farther north and east. A few rainy rumbles will try to form in portions of central and eastern Kansas.

Temps will gradually warm back up with more 90s Saturday and hotter by Sunday. Next week looks rather toasty and on par for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman