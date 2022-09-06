High pressure is camped out to our west, allowing a warm and dry pattern to take hold of the forecast.

Overnight lows fall back into the 50s and 60s tonight with starry skies. Morning lows will be more comfortable to the northwest with low humidity. A passing cloud or two will be possible.

Temperatures range from the mid to upper 90s tomorrow and will not budge much until our next cold front arrives this weekend. Those in Northwest Kansas could flirt with the triple digits by tomorrow afternoon.

Expect to see above-average temperatures and clear skies. The high-pressure system out west will eventually subside by this weekend, allowing a cold front to enter the Sunflower State. Before it arrives, temperatures will spike on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Temperatures slide back into the upper to mid-80s with the possibility of an isolated shower or two on Saturday. Rainfall totals do not look impressive, with less than a quarter of an inch expected for isolated areas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 94 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll