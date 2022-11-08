Warm and cloudy will be the story for the rest of the day as our morning showers continue to track off to the east. Temperatures will be above average, with highs in the 60s for central Kansas and 70s out west.

Strong winds out of the south will help keep temperatures warm overnight and push us into the 70s for the middle of the week. A significant shift arrives for the weekend as temperatures plummet into the 40s behind a passing cold front.

Our next cold front arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday. Storms will bubble up along the front as it tracks across the region.

The cold front will collide with the warm, moist airmass that will have developed over the state resulting in the perfect recipe to see some severe storms. Our severe timeframe will be from the morning into the early afternoon.

Behind the cold front, northerly winds will take over the forecast. Temperatures will drop dramatically, with highs in the 40s through the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 68 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 62 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 77 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 46 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll