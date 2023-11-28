A warming trend will be slower for areas that picked up a great deal of snow over the weekend. There was some patchy freezing fog early today over areas that are covered with snow. Otherwise, nothing but sunshine this morning had warmed temperatures above freezing into the mid 30s to low 40s at midday.

We’ll see more snowmelt with the sunshine this afternoon and temperatures reaching highs into the lower to middle 40s over snow covered areas of central Kansas to upper 40s and lower 50s elsewhere.

Another cold night is ahead of us with temperatures sliding to overnight lows in the upper teens to around 20 degrees thanks to clear skies and light winds.

Temperatures continue to warm Wednesday with afternoon with highs in the 40s over snow covered grounds of central Kansas and lower to middle 50s elsewhere along with sunshine filtered by thin, high cloud cover.

This slow nature of this much snow melting is great for alleviating our drought conditions. Some of the heaviest snowfall amounts from the weekend storm fell over areas where the drought has been the worst. This will not eliminate the drought, but it will take a big chunk out of it. The next system on deck Thursday into Thursday night. A cold front approaches from the north and will lower temperatures by Friday. Low pressure tracking northeast through southwest to northeast Oklahoma will be capable of producing rain across mainly Southern and South Central areas of Kansas Thursday afternoon and Thursday night.

As temps cool Thursday night, the rain can briefly mix with or change to snow in some areas but any accumulations will be light, if any. Another weak wave can bring some patchy light rain and light snow Friday for all but northwest Kansas with mostly cloudy skies and a chilly northerly wind.

Yet another wave will cross Kansas late Saturday into early Sunday. This could also bring more rain with some snow mixed in Saturday night.

Temperatures next week look significantly warmer. Model guidance points at some 60s and potentially 70-degree highs flirting with the Sunflower State.

11/28/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 43 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 19 Wind: SW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 43 Wind: W/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 30 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 39 Lo: 27 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny.

Meteorologist Jack Boston