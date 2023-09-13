High pressure is in the process of exiting to the east while a disturbance coming in from the west brings a few showers to the southwest part of our viewing area into this evening.

Activity looks sparse and light with Oklahoma in a better position to gain the moisture into the overnight.

Temperatures tonight will be comfortably cool in the 50s.

Additional showers are possible in the west Thursday. Some may escape into southern Kansas near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Due to drier air with the exiting high pressure system, the chances of showers surviving farther east are slim.

That said, grabbing an umbrella before heading out to the Fairgrounds in Hutchinson Thursday is recommended just in case of a stray sprinkle or shower.

It will take a cold front coming in from the northwest on Friday to help liven up the atmosphere and give the state a widespread chance at showers.

With the increasing cloud cover, temps will cool a few degrees Thursday and Friday.

The timing of this late week cold front is important for the start of the weekend. A slower track will keep a few showers around south central and southeastern Kansas early Saturday.

Once this departs, temperatures will warm back up with more sunshine. Temps by the end of the weekend will be in the 80s. It will be a nice weekend to end the State Fair.

Early next week, temps ramp up further. Could see a few 90s thrown in the mix ahead of a series of disturbances and another cold front set to move through the region by the end of next week. Rain and storm chances improve Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Activity looks spotty. Some will win the rain lottery. Others will miss out. Once the cold front comes through by the end of next week, the heat will be yanked out and more seasonable temps will remain.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: SE/S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman