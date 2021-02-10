Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps take a bigger plunge later this week

We’re going to experience the same freezing cold, just on a different day. We’ll start Wednesday in the single digits and teens with little improvement in the afternoon as highs only reach the teens to 20s.

A boundary that’s been sitting to our west will keep the cloud cover flowing in from west to east. Between the disturbance and the clouds, we’ll have another chance for some flurries and light snow showers today. New snowfall amounts should stay below half an inch.

Any light flakes will be widely scattered after sundown as lows fall back down mainly into the single digits.

Thursday will be a similar day with clouds, cold temps, and a slight chance of a few flurries. However, we’ll start to notice colder and snowier changes by the start of our weekend.

A stronger push of arctic air will drop highs into the single digits to end the work week. An increasing chance of snow Friday will first start to the northwest and then spread through the rest of the area. Widespread snow is still looking likely late Friday through early Saturday.

Another shot of snow moves in Sunday through Monday. These periods of snow starting later this week have the potential to accumulate.

There is a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel though. Conditions don’t look as snowy after Monday and we’ll see some clouds clear too. Highs will also rebound into the teens and 20s, which is still cold but better than single digit highs.