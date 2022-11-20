After a cold start to our Sunday morning, stronger winds out of the southwest will bring us welcomed warmer changes. Highs on Sunday will reach the 50s with plenty of sunshine. It will be on the windy side at times today. With dry air in place, fires can get out of hand quickly. It is best to not burn today.

This warmer pattern is here to stay for a good chunk of this upcoming week. Expect temperatures to return closer to average for this time of year. Most of us will see at least 50 degrees every day into next weekend. A small front for the second half of the week will bring a slight cool down.

The overall temperature trend keeps us near or slightly above average for this time of year.

With the frontal passage on Thursday, our winds will switch out of the north, strong at times. That means Thanksgiving day is looking windy. As the front clears through it could spark up a random shower or two, but the atmosphere will be rather starved for moisture. I am not expecting much from this as of now. Travel this week looks just fine regardless of what days you pick.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 51 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 25 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 55 Wind: SW/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 30 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 57 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 51 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 57 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears