Temperatures were on par with our seasonal average today in the 40s, but we will gradually cool off overnight. Lows fall into the 20s for most, with areas in Northwest Kansas reaching into the upper teens by the sunrise tomorrow.

A chilly start to an otherwise pleasant Sunday. A cool morning will give way to a pleasant afternoon as temperatures jump into the 40s by lunchtime and continue to warm.

We eventually jump to well above our seasonal average tomorrow afternoon as southerly winds take over the forecast. Highs for much of the state will reach the 50s, while those off to the northwest will hold on to the upper 40s.

This warming trend sticks around through the beginning of the week as we sit in the mid-50s. We drop back into the 40s on Thursday as our next cold front arrives in the region.

Showers will start to blossom late Wednesday night as our next low-pressure system inches closer. Rainfall will become more widespread overnight.

By Thursday morning, most of the region will see showers and pockets of heavy rain. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Northerly winds will wrap around the passing lows and bring in much cooler air, dropping temperatures back into the 40s.

Temperatures will continue to drop Thursday night which will push temperatures below freezing. Flurries will start to mix in with the rain as moisture tracks east. We dry out by Friday morning.

Temperatures rebound for the weekend as we jump back into the 50s on Saturday and remain toasty. Most of the United States will join in on the warm trend through the beginning of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 24 Wind: NE/W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 51 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: S 10-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.|

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll