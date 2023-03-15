Winds are extreme today, with many under a Wind Advisory through 1 a.m.

Gusts from 40-50 MPH+ are on the table, primarily from the southwest into central Kansas.

Temps accelerate in this warmth, and fire danger in the southwest stays elevated through early Wednesday evening. We have a tight pressure gradient allowing such gusty winds to unfold.

High pressure exits in the East as a cold front quickly approaches from the west. Rain showers move into our far northwestern counties well after dark into the overnight.

Rain showers will try to form farther east closer to dawn but will need to overcome much drier air first.

Timing is certainly an issue with this front and trends continue to point to less rain and less snow. Rainfall potential for those who get it with any on-off showers Thursday will be spotty.

Amounts are light up to a tenth of an inch, with more in extreme southeast Kansas.

As temperatures fall behind the strong cold front, we may see a touch of snow near the Kansas/Nebraska state line and to the southwest. Accumulations will be kept under an inch and only to grassy/elevated surfaces. Wichita might see a few flakes mix in after dark, but most of the moisture should be out of here to provide anything fruitful for snow for us.

Much colder air is left in the front’s wake. Highs will be well below average for this time of year in the 40s to round out the week and over the weekend. We will need to watch the extent of the cloud cover late in the weekend and into early next week. This will impact temps and ultimately keep us cooler than average.

The warmth tries to return by the middle of next week but does not survive long due to another cold front. This resets temps, and we will have a limited engagement with rain/snow. Does not look like a whopper of a system right now.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 54 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain. Hi: 57 Wind: S/N 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 24 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 47 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 43 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 41 Lo: 27 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 60 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman