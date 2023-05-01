A quiet start to the week will become more unsettled by Wednesday and over the weekend. Right now, mornings have been crisp and afternoons mild under sunshiny skies.

Later this evening, a shower or a storm could pop up in the extreme southwest part of our viewing area, near Elkhart and Guymon. This fades overnight with comfortably cool temps.

Temperatures overnight fall back into the 30s and 40s. Winds will be light with clear skies.

Freeze warnings are in place for Phillips and Smith Counites as well as Furnas County, Nebraska, for tomorrow morning. Sensitive plants will need to be covered or brought inside tonight.

Slight warming expected Tuesday with another slim chance for a shower or storm in the far southwest by evening.

This wave will track East into Wednesday, popping more showers and storms along the path. This should arrive by late Wednesday afternoon into the early evening closer to Wichita.

Storm chances will increase Wednesday night into Thursday.

Widespread severe weather looks low, but a random stronger storm capable of winds to 60 MPH and quarter size hail cannot be ruled out with a slightly unstable atmosphere. Dew points also climb to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Better chances for stronger storms align South from a small sliver of Oklahoma into Texas.

Temps do not cool behind this feature. In fact, we see an uptick in 80-degree temperatures from Thursday into the weekend.

Another wave of rain and storms blossoms over the weekend. There will be times to get outdoors but please stay weather aware especially for any lightning within any storms.

Unsettled conditions look to stick around through the first half of next week, not eliminating the drought, but helping much of the region.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 40 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 73 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 45 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 55 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman