Hello, warmer temperatures! Chilly out the door this morning but the high pressure system off to our south will send warmer air our way. High pressure takes control of the forecast today and allows our temperatures to climb this afternoon.

Strong southerly winds will usher in warmer temperatures. Breezy at times with gusts from 30 to 40 MPH expected through the overnight.

Temperatures soar this afternoon, especially in western Kansas. Temperatures climb into the 60s, and some in the northwest flirt with 70 degrees. Central Kansas will sit in the 40s and 50s, but warmer temperatures are on the way later this week.

A cold front arrives tomorrow night that will bring rain and snow chances to those in Northwest Kansas late Wednesday night. Winds will start to come out of the north as the front moves into the state.

Moisture slides south, and as temperatures drop, we are looking at a rain-snow mixture for Southwest Kansas by Thursday morning. Central Kansas will remain dry, but we all see northerly winds return to the state.

Temperatures dip slightly in the wake of the cold front, back into the upper 40s. We quickly rebound into the 50s for the New Year.

A few spotty showers will move through Central Kansas on the last day of 2022. Rain will be more hit-and-miss on Saturday, but the new year brings us much better rain chances.

Our first cold front of 2023 will bring widespread showers to the region from Sunday night into Monday. We will continue to monitor this system as it could cause travel impacts across the Plains for those traveling home after the holidays.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 43 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 35 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 56 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. Lo: 42 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 55 Lo: 29 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 51 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll