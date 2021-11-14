Storm Track 3 Forecast: Textbook fall day, warmer air surges back

A cold front is making its way through the state of Kansas early this Sunday morning. There is a small area of showers and storms that extends to Emporia, but the rest of the state does not have sufficient moisture. That will move through quick. The front does have some gusty winds along the front out of the north.

Even though a cold front is moving through this morning, temperatures should actually rebound nicely by this afternoon. We are expecting another day of average fall air for most of the state. We can expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Looks like some clouds could move through from time to time, mainly higher in the sky.

As we head into Sunday night, our winds begin to switch out of the south. This will help usher some warmer air back into the state for the next few days.

Widespread 70s are likely on Monday and Tuesday with high pressure in place. This will give us some sunshine to start the new work week.

A series of cold fronts will impact the state through the middle of the week. Highs will drop form the 70s on Tuesday to the 50s on Wednesday. It looks like we will bounce around mainly in the 50s as we head into next weekend as well.

While there will not be much moisture to play with as the fronts move through, winds will pick up at times. We can expect intervals of clouds and sun.

The extended outlook is favoring near-average temperatures as we head into the second half of November. We definitely have seen a pleasant fall this year!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears