Storm Track 3 Forecast: Thanksgiving chill brief, warming again by Black Friday

A cold front is slicing through the state as we speak.

Winds are gusty and will remain so through the overnight even after our switch out of the north as the front tracks farther east.

Later this evening, while moisture is not great, a few showers are possible to the southeast and may clip Elk and Chautauqua counties before quickly advancing out of our region.

Clouds that we gain today will stick around through the early overnight before revealing colder sunshine for Thanksgiving. Temps in the morning will be in the 20s and 30s although the extreme northwest corner of Kansas may dip into the teens.

Thanksgiving will be our coldest day of the week in the 40s with isolated 50s near the Kansas/Colorado state line and points to the south.

A bitter start is expected for early Black Friday shoppers before southerly flow makes a quick comeback. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s. Sunshine will take us into the weekend.

Looks like a subtle wind shift occurs on Saturday, but it is dry with little impact to our temperatures. Areas east will be a few degrees cooler Sunday whereas western communities will continue the climb into early next week. Dry skies prevail as another cold front approaches next Tuesday/Wednesday. This offers a slight reduction in temps, but nothing significant.

That is not until the end of next week when a more pronounced cold front comes into town. Model guidance is not looking hopeful for moisture with this for us, but it definitely looks much colder into the following weekend.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman