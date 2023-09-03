It’s another quiet and comfortably cool early morning as we head into the second day of the Holiday weekend with mainly clear skies, a light south breeze and temperatures in the middle to upper 60s for the most part.

With a hot dome of high pressure lingering over the Central Plains, we are headed for another hot afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s to lower 100s, still several degrees above our average highs for early September.

Elevated fire weather concerns remain in place through Labor Day for northwest and north central Kansas. When you factor in how dry it has been with the heat and the winds, it leaves the perfect environment for any spark that starts to spread quickly. Please be careful as you fire up the grill the rest of this holiday weekend.

Temperatures fall back into the 60s to near 70 degrees tonight with winds staying gusty at times out of the south. Skies will remain mostly clear, making it a great night to stargaze and check out the bright waning gibbous moon with bright Jupiter nearby.

Labor Day Monday will be another scorcher. Afternoon highs will be back into the upper 90s to triple digits with a gusty southerly wind and just a slight shower or thunderstorm chance in the southwest. Sunshine will continue to dominate our skies.

A weak cold front will enter northwest Kansas tomorrow night leading to the chance for a shower or thunderstorm and a wind shift into the north behind it.

There is also the possibility, albeit slight for ma spotty shower or thunderstorm Monday night thanks to a weak upper-level low tracking to the southwest of Kansas.

A strong and gusty southwest wind will keep it warmer Monday night ahead of the cold front with lows in central and eastern Kansas not dropping below the 70s. Looking ahead, the heat lingers through the week across much of Kansas with temperatures staying well above average for early September. Even though we will have a cool down by next weekend, temperatures will remain above the seasonal average. One hundred-degree days are not unheard of in September. There have been instances of temperatures reaching the century mark in September and October.

We finally see a chance for moisture as a weak boundary tracks through the region on Tuesday night into Wednesday. A shower or thunderstorm will move along this boundary, following its path as it moves southeast across the state.

Better opportunities for moisture will return to the Central Plains by the end of the week and especially during next weekend. While the temperature trend looks to remain above average, at least we will be able to add some rain chances back into the mix.

9/3/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 98 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 70 Wind SE/S 10-18

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 98 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 75 Wind: SE/S 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 70 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 98 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 68 Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 66 Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Meteorologist Jack Boston